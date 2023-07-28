Knesset Chair Rothman: Big Money Invested in 'Lies' about Judicial Reform

JERUSALEM, Israel – The people of Israel have been through one of the most tumultuous domestic battles in decades with the passage this week of the first major bill of the Netanyahu coalition's judicial reform legislation.

After the vote, CBN News talked with Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionist Party, who is one of the architects of judicial reform. He chairs the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Rothman explained that there are overriding issues beyond judicial reform that contributed to the widespread and angry opposition.

To see the interview with Rothman, click on the video above. Note: it takes some time for the video to upload. If you don't see it, please check back.

