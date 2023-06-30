thechosens3_hdv.jpg

Jewish Israeli Consultant to 'The Chosen' Surprised by What She Saw

Julie Stahl
06-30-2023

JERUSALEM, Israel – When Faydra Shapiro, who heads the Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations, first heard about the wildly popular streaming hit, The Chosen, she thought it would be another opportunity for misunderstanding in Jewish-Christian ties. 

The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season film that tells the story of the life of Jesus.

Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew, didn’t even want to watch the program, even though friends were urging to do so. Yet, she decided to view it  when the creators of the film asked her to be a consultant for their fourth season – and she was pleasantly surprised.

To find out more about her reaction, watch CBN News' interview with Shapiro by clicking on the video above. Note: it takes some time for the video to upload. If you don't see it where the photo is at the top, please check again later.

Julie Stahl
Julie
Stahl

Julie Stahl is a correspondent for CBN News in the Middle East. A Hebrew speaker, she has been covering news in Israel fulltime for more than 20 years. Julie's life as a journalist has been intertwined with CBN – first as a graduate student in Journalism; then as a journalist with Middle East Television (METV) when it was owned by CBN from 1989-91; and now with the Middle East Bureau of CBN News in Jerusalem since 2009. As a correspondent for CBN News, Julie has covered Israel's wars with Gaza, rocket attacks on Israeli communities, stories on the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria
