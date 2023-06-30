Jewish Israeli Consultant to 'The Chosen' Surprised by What She Saw

JERUSALEM, Israel – When Faydra Shapiro, who heads the Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations, first heard about the wildly popular streaming hit, The Chosen, she thought it would be another opportunity for misunderstanding in Jewish-Christian ties.

The Chosen is the first-ever multi-season film that tells the story of the life of Jesus.

Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew, didn’t even want to watch the program, even though friends were urging to do so. Yet, she decided to view it when the creators of the film asked her to be a consultant for their fourth season – and she was pleasantly surprised.

To find out more about her reaction, watch CBN News' interview with Shapiro by clicking on the video above. Note: it takes some time for the video to upload. If you don't see it where the photo is at the top, please check again later.