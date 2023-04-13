'Jesus Revolution' Producer Makes First Visit to Israel for Film's Debut

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Jesus Revolution is undoubtedly one of the most popular and widely-discussed movie sensations of 2023. Just before Easter, the film debuted in Israel, and CBN News talked with Producer Andrew Erwin, who made his first visit to Israel for the screening at King of Kings Community in Jerusalem.

He reacted to the amazing parallel between the Asbury revival at the time of the Jesus Revolution of the 1960's and the spiritual outpouring at the same school as the film was being released more than 50 years later, something that could not have been planned by the most shrewd Hollywood promoter.

Erwin was also moved by being in the land where Jesus lived, died, and rose again, telling us it was "overwhelming." Our interview with him took place at the Garden Tomb.

The Jesus Revolution is already available for online streaming. To watch our interview with Erwin, click on the video at the top of the article.

