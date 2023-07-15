Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Israel's Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Dehydration: Hours later, He Says He Feels 'Very Good'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday declared that he feels “very good” after he was rushed to the hospital for what doctors said likely was dehydration.

Netanyahu's office said he was hospitalized after feeling mild dizziness. It said that he had spent the previous day in the heat at the Sea of Galilee, a popular vacation spot in northern Israel and that after a series of tests, the initial assessment was that the veteran Israeli leader was dehydrated.

Later on Saturday, a smiling Netanyahu issued a video statement from the hospital, saying that he had been out in the sun on Friday without wearing a hat and without water. “Not a good idea,” he said.

“Thank God, I feel very good,” he added, thanking the medical team at Israel's Sheba Hospital and thanking the public for messages of support.

He said he had “one request" — that people drink water and act safely in the scorching summer heat.

Israel is in the midst of a summer heat wave, with temperatures in the mid-30s Celsius (mid-90s Fahrenheit).

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office.

Netanyahu is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.