Israelis Comfort, Share in Familes' Grief for Children Murdered in Majdal Shams' Druze Community

MAJDAL SHAMS, Israel – Israelis poured into the northern border town of Majdal Shams following the rocket attack that killed 12 children and wounded dozens of others. Black flags flutter around this Druze village of about 12,000 residents. Situated on the Golan Heights – near the Lebanese and Syrian borders – residents are mourning.

“It's a hard situation for their parents. We all panicked at home here. The entire village went into a panic. It's a difficult situation,” Majdal Shams resident Naim Abu Jabal told CBN News.

The children came to play on the community soccer field and in the nearby park and have fun on a Saturday afternoon, instead, they met with death and destruction that they didn't deserve.

“My grandchildren are always on the soccer field, and all the time they want me to come and watch them play soccer. But on this day, they were sick, and they couldn't go. So we stayed at home. It's too bad for every child that left this world. It's too bad for all our children, Druze, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, it's too bad for all the children,” Abu Jabal said.

Abu Jabal's brother had a grandson on the field that day. Nine-year-old Rajwan remains hospitalized with shrapnel wounds from head to toe. His grandmother, who lives across the street, told us that everyone ran to the soccer field to help.

“We want them to make peace, to stop the war. It's too bad. Nobody profits. Everyone loses. No one profits from war,” Abu Jabal said.

As the warning siren sounded, the children ran for the bomb shelter, but many didn't make it in time. The torn fence and blackened ground are now covered with pictures, trophies, and soccer balls in memory of the precious lives lost.

“This is a tragedy, not only for Majdal Shams, it's a tragedy for the State of Israel and all the world,” said Majdal Shams Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh.

While Abu Saleh’s extended family lost four children, he feels connected and responsible for all those killed and wounded.

“We are turning to all the world," Abu Saleh pleaded. "We are saying that if our children that we lost, if that can be a message for peace, and here in this very difficult incident, in this desolate incident, this massacre, can stop, and everyone will have security, we will accept it. We already want peace and security in the whole area of the north, in all the state of Israel, in all the world.”

In nearby communities, memorials and business closures reflect their solidarity. Thousands of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim Israelis are coming here to show their support.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came here earlier this week to comfort the victims' families and lay a wreath in honor of the children. "The heart breaks at the terrible tragedy. We embrace the families that are now enduring indescribable suffering," he said.

A second memorial in Majdal Shams attests to the close family atmosphere. Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Gidon Harari, who is Jewish, lives 20 minutes away and regularly visits the town. He says it’s a main hub in the region whether or not you are Druze.

“We have friends here, and the Druze for us, especially for people like me, that we serve for 25 years in the IDF (together), they are brothers, brothers in arms and the proud citizens of the State of Israel,” Hariri said.

Retired IDF Col. Hamada Ghanam says following the attack and despite the danger, the Druze community has no intention of leaving. “Not just the residents on the Golan Heights, the Druze communities didn't leave and won't leave, despite the danger that exists, because it's their culture not to leave their communities,” Ghanam said.

Abu Saleh insists this is a strong, united community and while they have received help from the government, it will take them a long time to heal.

“We feel that despite our strength, despite our organization, this is an event that won't end in a month, but it will take a long time for us to recover from this terrible tragedy,” he said.

