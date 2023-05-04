Israeli Security Forces Kill Murderers of Lucy Dee and Daughters, Terrorist Stabs Soldier in Samaria

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two Hamas terrorists suspected in the murders of British-Israeli immigrants Lucy Dee and her two daughters, Rina and Maia, last month in the Jordan Valley, were themselves killed in an Israeli raid on an apartment in Nablus (biblical Shechem) Thursday morning.

A combined force of 200 security personnel carried out the raid, in which a Palestinian Authority accomplice was also killed and several high-powered weapons confiscated.

The terrorists were identified as Hassan Qatna'ani and Ma'ad Masri. They died in an exchange of gunfire with the surrounding Israeli force in the Nablus Kasbah. A manhunt for the two had begun immediately after the Dee women were killed.

Also on Thursday, a female terrorist stabbed and lightly wounded a 20-year-old Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier in the Arab town of Huwara, noted for two previous terror attacks this year. The soldier killed his assailant and was reported to be in stable condition.

The murders of the Dee women jolted Israel as the country was celebrating the Passover holiday in April. Thousands of people attended their funerals. Rabbi Leo Dee reacted to the news of Thursday's security raid.

"The kids and I were comforted to hear that the Israeli security forces have eliminated the Iranian-funded terrorists responsible for Lucy, Maia, and Rina’s murders. This has been done in a way that has not endangered the lives of Israeli soldiers, nor innocent Palestinian civilians – in a way that only the Israeli army knows how to do," Dee said.

He added, "Furthermore, we have asked for the opportunity to speak with the terrorists’ families and ask what good they thought would come out of their actions and to hear their vision for a better world."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This morning, we settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee, may their memories be blessed. Our message to those who harm us, and those who want to harm us, is that whether it takes a day, a week or a month, you can be certain that we will settle accounts with you. It does not matter where you try to hide, we will find you. Whoever attacks us will pay the price."

Netanyahu also commended the joint Israeli security forces "who worked night and day to settle accounts with the murderers."

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.**