Israeli Restaurants Volunteer to Feed Soldiers, Evacuees

As developments in the Israel-Hamas war dominate the headlines, there are positive events going on behind the scenes. Some people are finding creative and useful ways to spend their time.

This is one of the toughest times facing Israelis in decades. Still, they have a knack for pulling together during a crisis.

One of the places is the Satya restaurant in Jerusalem. While it’s not open due to the war in Israel, the owner and volunteers are making amazing food for a very good cause.

“We organize about [preparing] a lot, a lot of food and we cook, you know, like all week and send a lot, a lot -- hundreds of [meals] to famil[ies], that came from near Gaza [and] to soldiers,” said Satya Restaurant owner, Ilan Garousi.

Garousi and his staff have been preparing hundreds of meals a day for soldiers and those who fled here from around the Gaza border.

“We just cook, during the evening we make preparation. And now in the morning, we cook a lot of stuff, like pasta Bolognese, kubbeh, meatballs, and whatever we get. And we just cook, and after that, in the area of 12:00 [or] 1:00 o'clock, everything is prepared, and we just send it,” Garousi told CBN News.

The food is packed in cartons, picked up and transported to those in need. Garousi says he’s providing the food free of charge while his staff volunteers their time.

“Thanks for all our customer[s] that during all those years that they came here to Satya and ate and drink. This money also came from you because now we spend this money also,” he explained.

Garousi’s three sons currently serve as combat soldiers. He says while the army may provide “snacks” there, the soldiers need a warm meal. He says his restaurant is just one of many helping out in these tough times.

“This is the most beautiful hours of the Israeli citizen[s]. This is our power. We go this low. So, from here we just have to climb up and it will be. It will be, I think this is the power of the people in Israel. And we fight, and I think we'll succeed from this point. We [will] climb to a higher level,” he added.