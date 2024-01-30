Israeli Hostage Families' Attorney: Press Qatar for Their Release

JERUSALEM, Israel – Calev Myers is an Israeli attorney who represents many families of the Hamas-held hostages. He's traveled the world with many of them since October 7th, visiting leaders and giving the families a venue to plead for the release of their loved ones.

We recently talked with Myers about the plight of the families and his view of the pressure points in the global power structure that could enable the hostages' freedom.

Myers told CBN News Qatar is a key because they've given Hamas $350 million per year for a number of years. "If Qatar wants all of the hostages to be released, they will be released," Myers said.

To hear more about his strategy for bringing the hostages to freedom, click on the video above.

