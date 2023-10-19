Israeli Hospital Staffers Stunned by Savagery of Oct. 7th Hamas Attack, Yet Still Treat Terrorists

Israeli hospitals are preparing for an influx of casualties once greater military action begins in Gaza and possibly near the Lebanon border. At the same time, they're still reeling from the Hamas terror attack on October seventh.

CBN News spoke with Dr. Shlomi Codish, Director General of Sokora Medical Center in southern Israel near Gaza and one of the nation's leading hospitals. The emergency department doctors and nurses treated nearly seven hundred patients immediately following the terror attack, which is about four times their usual number.

Patients included women, children, and Israel's enemy.

"We had some Hamas terrorists brought into our hospital," said Dr. Codish, "We all are obligated by international oath and by moral duty to treat and stabilize anyone we see. In both cases the terrorists were moved on to army facilities for continued medical care," he said, adding, "As difficult as it is, we treat everyone, it's one of the major differences between us and Hamas terrorists."

As wounded men, women, and children poured in, the extent of their injuries shocked hospital workers.

"Seeing young women brought in wearing pajamas who were shot down in their beds during their sleep with gunshot wounds to their chest and abdomen and limbs," said Dr. Codish, "We've never seen the magnitude and quantity of so many patients coming in this way."

Some call it "inhumane."

"An eight-year-old child who saw his father shot down next to him, and who himself is wounded by two gunshot wounds. We've really never seen these types of injuries," said Dr. Codish.

Twin babies arrived dehydrated and malnourished, but alive after rescuers found them hidden in a home many hours after terrorists had murdered their parents.

"One cannot help but imagine what the parents had gone through, being able to find the wherewithal to hide their children and face their execution," said Dr. Codish.

Hospital staff members continued helping others while knowing that co-workers also died or lost family that day.

Despite the grief and long hours, they find strength, thanks in part to Americans standing with Israel.

"I'm not talking about military," explained Dr. Codish, "I'm talking about support, and moral support, the way we feel in the face of demonstrations going on elsewhere in the world and people supporting these horrible atrocities, and the support coming from, not only the government but from people, from groups, from organizations, has been overwhelming. Our staff has mentioned this to me several times, the feeling of not being alone."

As the hospital plans for what may lie ahead, they are expanding, by adding personnel, equipment, and other locations to treat those who come through their doors.

