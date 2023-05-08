Israeli Commentator Troy: Terrorists Cause Terrorism, Not Israel

Paul Strand
05-08-2023

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli commentator Gill Troy recently wrote an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post called, "Israelis Must Remain United in the Face of Terrorsm."

It was a call for moral clarity following a string of terror attacks from shooting and car-ramming within Israel, as well as rocket and mortar attacks from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

In part I of our latest interview with him, Troy told CBN News, "Israel isn't the cause of terrorism, terrorists are the cause of terrorism."

He also elaborated on what makes Israel special and resilient after 75 years as a modern nation facing so much hostility.

To see the interview with Troy, click on the video above.

