Israel at War: The Agonizing Plight of Hostages and Their Families

When Hamas terrorists struck Israel a month ago, more than 240 people were kidnapped, including many women and children.

Most of the hostages are still being held in Gaza.

As the world pleads for their release, their families are experiencing unimaginable suffering.

On Capitol Hill this week, some of the family members shared their stories with House Republicans. Liran Berman was among them. His 26-year-old twin brothers Ziv and Gali were abducted by the terrorists on Oct. 7.

During an interview with CBN News, Berman spoke about what this last month has been like for those with family members still being held hostage by Hamas.

"My brothers are what we call a 'twin power'," Berman described. "And they are the center of attention wherever they go. And they are the light of every party they enter among the family and among a group of friends. They are at the age of 26, which they have no obligation other than themselves. They work and they travel around the world. And they watch soccer and they love to party."

When asked how he and his family were doing emotionally, physically, and spiritually, Berman replied, "Our life is separated, pre-7th of October and after. My family is very strong. We are holding together and we are with each other. There are no upside days. There is no joy. There is laughter, but it's a dry laughter."

"Most of the days, we are occupying ourselves with regular stuff, just to keep going," he continued. "And this is what everyone told us. 'Don't think ahead. Don't think about two weeks from now, about a year from now.' Think about today and tomorrow. Always be in today and tomorrow. Do stuff for today and tomorrow."

"And my family is very strong," Berman added. "We are holding together and we have the community that helps us. But it has been a nightmare. So, we have days of sorrow, but most of the days we are like on a level of doing."

