Israel Steps Up Gaza Attack as Leaders Angered by UN Cease-Fire Resolution

JERUSALEM, Israel – Military sources within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say Israel has "expanded" its operation inside the Gaza Strip Friday night, although the extent and duration of the incursion remains unclear.

Israel cut off virtually all communications in Gaza, and Palestinians there reported gunfire exchanges between Israel and Hamas. Two U.S. military officials told CBS News that the move has the appearance of a ground operation, which Israel has said would occur at some point.

The operation began on the Israeli Sabbath, and as it was getting underway, the United Nations General Assembly in New York passed a non-binding Jordanian-sponsored resolution blaming Israel for the violence and calling for an immediate cease-fire. The vote was 120-14, and the body rejected a Canadian resolution which would have assigned blame to Hamas as well as Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen referred to the resolution as "despicable," and posted on X that "Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS." Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan said Friday would be "a day that would go down in infamy." Hamas spokesmen praised the General Assembly for the results.

Meanwhile, newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson made a solidarity phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday, posting on X, "The House of Representatives stands with Israel and I reaffirmed our strong support,”

In the military campaign, the I.D.F. announced the assassination Saturday another prominent Hamas leader, the head of its aerial operation, in conjunction with the Israeli internal security agency, the Shin Bet.

