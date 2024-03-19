Israel Spokesman Hyman to CBN: Life for Us is 'Above All Else, Hamas Worships Death'

JERUSALEM, Israel – In addition to the ground, air, and underground war in Gaza, Israel is fighting an intense battle over information, as many world leaders and interest groups take the side of Hamas in what Israelis claim is a war for their existence.

The battle has taken a toll, not only on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but on his staff. Still, after the greatest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Israel shows no signs of capitulating to the demands that they end or severely curtail their military campaign in Rafah.

Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman recently joined us in the CBN studio in Jerusalem to discuss the military and information war, the conflict with Hezbollah in the north, the fate of the Hamas-held hostages, and the terror group's attempt to make the world think "We're going after Boy Scouts in Gaza."

To watch the interview, click on the interview above.

