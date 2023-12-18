Israel Mourns over Mistaken Killing of Hostages as Large Terror Tunnel Discovered in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is in mourning over three hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli Defense Forces soldiers Friday.

The hostages had prepared to be rescued, spelling out a sign outside their building that read "Save Us Hostages" with leftover food.

They were also carrying a stick with a white cloth and were unarmed and shirtless. Yet they were mistaken for terrorists.

"It broke my heart, it broke the entire nation's heart," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "And our hearts go out to the families at this tough hour. At this difficult time, it's important for me to also send support to our warriors. They sacrifice their souls to achieve a crushing victory over our enemies and to return our abducted."

In an address to the nation, Netanyahu said military pressure is necessary to free the hostages.

"We will learn the lessons, we will apply the lessons, and we will not let go of the military and political effort to bring all the hostages home,' the prime minister pledged.

Israel is reportedly considering another temporary ceasefire to free more hostages. Hamas still holds more than 100 people taken captive on October 7th, more than two months ago.

On the war front, Israel uncovered a massive tunnel close to the Erez Crossing, the only place where Palestinians were allowed to cross into Israel for work and medical treatment before the war.

IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated, "This is no ordinary tunnel. It's a city. An underground city of terror that Hamas dug and built instead of investing money in the residents of Gaza."

The 2.5 mile-long tunnel was 165 feet underground at some points, with plumbing, electricity and communication lines.

"The tunnel that was uncovered was used, among other things, to carry out offensive activities against our forces in the Gaza Strip. A few days ago, terrorists were also identified in the tunnel and were eliminated by the Israel Defense Forces," Hagari declared.

Despite the tunnel and other revelations, pressure is mounting on Israel for a ceasefire.

The United Nations Security Council could vote as early as today on a new ceasefire resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. vetoed an earlier resolution from the Security Council.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel today, where he's expected to push Israel on a timetable for transitioning to a "less intense" phase of fighting.

Pressure for a ceasefire is also mounting from Europe.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, in Tel Aviv. She called for an immediate ceasefire to free more hostages and deliver more aid to the people of Gaza.

"An immediate truce is necessary," she said, "allowing progress to be made towards a ceasefire to obtain the release of the hostages, to allow access and the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the suffering civilian population of Gaza, and in fact, to move towards a humanitarian ceasefire and the beginning of a political solution."

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists Israel will press ahead until its objectives are met.

"We will achieve all of our goals: elimination of Hamas, the release of all of our hostages, and a promise that Gaza will not once again become a center of terror, incitement against the State of Israel, and attacks against the State of Israel," he said.

Netanyahu added, "We will continue to fight until the end, for the sake of the fallen, and for the assurance of our lives here in the land of Israel."

In the region, trouble is brewing, as the U.S. Navy will be sending more ships to the region after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels continue their attacks on international shipping.

