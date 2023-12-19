Israel Decries 'Evil' Hamas Hostage Video as US Defense Chief Pledges 'Unwavering' Support

JERUSALEM, Israel – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv on Monday to try to streamline Israel's war efforts, as well as discuss the broader regional Iranian-backed threats. During his visit, Hamas released a video of three older male hostages pleading with Israel to obtain their release.

Chaim Peri from Kibbutz Nir Oz introduced himself and said he was there with other elderly people who all had chronic illnesses; he said they didn't understand why they had been abandoned there, and urged Israel to stop bombing.

Then, the three chanted, "At all costs, don't throw us away in old age."

In a briefing to the nation, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari spoke directly to the hostages and said that Israel is doing everything it can to get them out.

"The video Hamas released in the past hour is an evil terror video," he declared. "It indicates Hamas’ brutality toward very old civilians, innocent, and in need of medical attention. The world must act to ensure medical aid is transferred to them, and that their condition is verified. We have the moral obligation to do everything, in all efforts, to return the hostages home."

Hamas is still holding more than a hundred hostages, including women and two children. The two sides are reportedly exploring the possibility of a new round of negotiations.

Secretary Austin said the U.S. would continue to push for the return of the hostages and called the Hamas October 7th massacre "an act of sheer evil." Hamas has vowed to repeat the massacre.

Appearing with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin stated, "No country should tolerate such a danger, and Israel has every right to defend itself against a fanatical terrorist group whose stated purpose is to murder Jews and eradicate the Jewish state."

Gallant claimed Israel's war is for more than just itself.

"Our common enemies around the world are watching, and they know that Israel('s) victory is the victory of the free world led by the United States of America, Gallant said. "In our war against Hamas, the Hamas terrorist organization, it is not a war against the people of Gaza. We are fighting a brutal enemy that hides behind civilians."

In a briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Austin expressed unwavering U.S. support for Israel and its battle against Hamas.

"Our commitment to Israel is unshakable," Austin said, repeating the pledge from other U.S. leaders. "I know that Israel is a small, tight-knit country, and I know that all Israelis were touched by the vast evil committed by Hamas,"

This was Austin's second visit since October 7th.

"So I'm here to mourn with you for the innocent souls taken from you on October 7, and I'm also here to stand alongside the families of those still missing in Gaza, including US citizens. America's commitment to Israel is unwavering. And no individual, group or state should test our resolve," Austin announced.

That includes Iran's backing of terror groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis of Yemen, who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea in opposition to Israel.

"So, in the Red Sea, we are leading a multinational maritime task force to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation," Austin announced.

Netanyahu thanked Austin for U.S. support and pointed the finger at Iran.

He stated to Austin, "This is a battle against the Iranian axis, the Iranian axis of terror, which is now threatening to close the maritime strait of Bab el-Mandab. This threatens the freedom of navigation of the entire world. I appreciate the fact that you are taking action to open that strait. It's not only our interest, it is the interest, I think, of the entire civilized community."

