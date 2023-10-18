If Hezbollah Attacks Israel, Will the U.S. Respond?

The specter of Hezbollah attacking Israel from the north has the U.S. considering a military response.

Axios reports that U.S. officials are discussing the possibility of military intervention if Hezbollah joins the war.

As CBN News Correspondent Chuck Holton reports from northern Israel, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire.

Hezbollah has conducted rocket attacks and Israel has responded to those attacks, including a buildup of troops and tanks by the Israel Defense Forces on the country's border with Lebanon.

One Israeli resident who lives near the northern border told CBN News, "I think really in a sense there's two wars. There's the war that's going on on the ground and there's the war for media and I think perception is stronger than truth, having prayer for our leaders about what is to come.

