IDF Reservists Around World Respond to Israel's Call; Pentagon Sends Navy Strike Groups, Marines

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have called up 300,000 reservists since the deadly and barbaric Hamas massacre on Oct. 7.

As CBN News has reported, more than 360,000 reservists have mobilized, amounting to four percent of Israel's population.

Many Israelis from around the world have also responded to the call. Entire planes full of young Israelis have flown back to defend the Jewish state.

One example, a Seattle, Washington man left his home and returned to Israel to serve in the IDF after he found out his cousins and three of their children were among the 1,400 civilians who were murdered in the Hamas sneak attack, according to Fox News.

And even those IDF reservists connected to the entertainment industry are returning home to fight for their country. Last week, the state of Israel confirmed on Instagram that one of Taylor Swift's bodyguards on her current Eras Tour returned to Israel as an IDF reservist.

The stateofisrael's post said, "Hey @talorswift, we promise you'll never find another like him. Taylor Swift's #ErasTour bodyguard returned home to fight for his country. We love you Eran." The post also included blue heart emojis.

In a live report from southern Israel on Thursday's The 700 Club, CBN News Correspondent Chuck Holton said all of the IDF troops that he has spoken with have an attitude of "grim determination."

"All of the troops I have spoken with this morning have basically said, 'We are trained. We are ready to do this. And we are absolutely committed to wiping out Hamas," he told host Gordon Robertson.

"I was just with a group of young cadets from the Israeli version of (the U.S.) West Point Military Academy and they said, 'We never expected to be leading men into combat this quickly. We're not even finished with our schooling. But they've called us up and we're ready to go,'" Holton said.

Robertson asked about the IDF's resources and if they had enough for the reservists.

"Well, I would not say they don't have enough resources to fight," Holton replied. "But they were sort of overwhelmed by the response. They said they got 160% of what they requested from people. And indeed, when I was flying in here, I was on Georgian Airways out of Tbilisi, and the plane was completely full of Russian Jews, young people that were coming in to join up."

"When you go to the airport, it looks like kind of a cross between spring break and preparing for a hurricane or something like that," Holton noted. "I talked to one guy yesterday from Chicago who was in school. And when he heard about 'Black Saturday,' ( the term Israelis are using for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack) he immediately just jumped on an airplane and came over here. Four days later, he had a gun in his hand and he's up on the northern border getting ready to defend his country up there."

"The entire country is pulling together to feed these people, to house them, to give them socks and underwear, you name it," he continued. "Whatever they need, the whole country is in this to win."

US Rushes Naval Forces to the Region

On the U.S. side, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday that the Norfolk, Virginia-based USS Bataan amphibious group with its force of 2,500 Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit was headed toward the Red Sea. The group consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall, according to WVEC-TV.

The ships carry helicopters and assault craft that can insert Marines into hostile territory or provide medical care or other assistance.

The USS Bataan amphibious group was previously deployed to the Gulf region on July 10. The ships will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean on Oct. 11, the Navy said.

The Ford's strike group has 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, along with the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) deploys from Naval Station Norfolk, on Oct. 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

In addition, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group departed for its deployment to the Middle East on Oct. 14. The flagship Dwight D. Eisenhower will join guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107), which departed Naval Station Norfolk, and guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), which departed Naval Station Mayport, Oct. 13.

Aircraft loaded with U.S. weapons have already begun arriving in Israel. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin watched as the crew was unloading one C-17 transport plane on Friday at Nevatim air base east of Gaza. On Tuesday, the Pentagon said five such deliveries have already been made and more are expected.

