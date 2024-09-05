IDF Conducting West Bank Raids to Protect Jewish Residents in Samaria, Stop Terrorists Inspired by October 7th

MT. GERIZIM, Northern Israel – The Israel Defense Forces have moved a large contingent into several Samarian cities, marking the largest operation in the West Bank in 22 years.

With armor and hundreds of troops, they have engaged Hamas fighters, found and destroyed weapons and explosives, and they are just getting started.



Alex Traiman, CEO of the Jewish News Syndicate told CBN News, "There's been constant operations,really, since October 7th and even before, in the West Bank, which is known in Israel as Judea and Samaria, particularly in the northern Samaria and areas of Tulkarem and Jenin, and also the Palestinian town of Farah.

In the view from Mount Gerizim in Samaria is the biblical city of Shechem, now known as Nablus. Near Nablus is a Palestinian refugee camp. It is very well known and notorious as the birthplace of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade and other terrorist organizations.

It explains why this region is a huge hotbed for terrorist activity, especially these days. And that's one of the reasons why the IDF is performing such extensive raids and operations into the West Bank areas.



Traiman explained, "The reason why we haven't seen all-out war between, (Palestinian) forces in Judea and Samaria and Israel is because Israel has been going in with significant intelligence and hyper-focusing military activities on specific, terror groups, small groups, as they arise."



Yisrael Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, told CBN News, "We have to understand it's not our war. It's a common war because terror from here can (arise) all over the world."



For Israelis living in Judea and Samaria, the threat of terrorism is a daily reality. Many feel they are under constant threat of violence, living with the fear that they could be targeted at any moment.

Eliana Passentin, international desk director for the Binyamin Regional Council, noted, "There are a lot of the Arabs, Palestinians living in our region, and we've been living kind of side by side, and sometimes they mind their own business and many times they try and kill us. Ever since October 7th, it's gotten worse."

Ganz asserted, The "United States of America must stand strong with the people in Israel in this operation by attack(ing) the terror and not waiting for the terror to attack us. We have to clean the air. Everyone that wants to live and stay here in peace (is) welcome."





We drove through the Arab-Muslim town of Huwara, which has been the site of much unrest since October 7th. The remnants of burned tires are still visible in the street.

It's come to the point where it's so dangerous for Israelis to drive through the town because their cars have a different color license plate than the cars from the Palestinian Authority, that they've started to take a longer route to bypass the town when they have to come through the area.



Israeli authorities are particularly concerned about the role of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools in potentially fostering extremism. There is growing evidence that some of the U.N.-run institutions may be involved in educating and recruiting young Palestinians for terrorist activities.

Ganz cited as an example schools that educate how to prepare and build a bomb. "We must stop them," he insisted. "You cannot educate to kill us and think that we will let you live here beside us. It's very – it's too much risky."



As tensions continue to simmer in the West Bank, Israelis are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their families.

"There's a lot more security," Passertin stated. "There are more security cameras. We've been purchasing drones, thermal drones. And they've really been a lot of help. More guns. Everybody – more guns in every community. And hoping and praying. I spend my time praying."

