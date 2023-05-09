Gil Troy on Israeli Citizenship as the Nation Turns 75: 'I'm Living a Miracle'

JERUSALEM, Israel – In part 2 of our CBN News interview with commentator and author Gil Troy, he reflects on the weighty feeling of being an Israeli citizen and resident of Israel as the nation celebrates its 75th anniversary: "It's goosebumps. I'm living a miracle."

Troy recalled the faith of the Jewish people who continued throughout the centuries to believe that they would be restored to the promised land; their doggedness in clinging to the land once the return began; the perseverance against the odds, the obstacles in the land itself, and many enemies; the rediscovering and rebuilding of their ancient language.

Troy rehearses the highs land lows Israelis have experienced, and comes to the conclusion that "with all our challenges and with all our worries, we are living an adventure."

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

