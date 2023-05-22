In 'The Elijah Chronicles,' Thoene's Weave Historical Fiction with Bible Prophecy, Complete Late Pastor's Work

JERUSALEM, Israel – Best-selling authors Brock and Bodie Thoene are no strangers to the subject of Israel's history and current events from their popular series of novels, Zion Chronicles, Zion Covenant, and A.D. Chronicles, among many others.

However, they faced some new challenges in their work on The Elijah Chronicles, a five-book series combining strong fictional characters and prophetic signs amid today's headlines.

The series is a co-venture with Pastor Ray Bentley, a noted prophetic scholar, teacher and author who unexpectedly passed away last year. The Thoene's joined with Bentley's wife, Vicki, to finish the newly-released fifth book in the series, The Final Witness.

CBN News talked with Brock and Bodie about the book, the unprecedented times in which we're living, and the importance of being ready as we see prophetic events unfold.

To watch our interview with Brock and Bodie Thoene, click on the video above. Note: it takes some time to upload the video, so if it isn't there, please check back.

