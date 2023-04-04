Despite Stabbing of 2 Israeli Soldiers, Holy Week Remains Relatively Calm in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Scattered acts of terrorism have marred the beginning of Holy Week in Israel, the latest being the stabbing of two Israeli soldiers Tuesday at a road junction in central Israel, allegedly by a Palestinian suspect now in custody.

Still, the combined holiday time of Passover, Easter and Ramadan has been relatively peaceful so far, including at the location with the most security presence: Jerusalem.

The soldiers were not far from an army base near the city of Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, when an attacker approached them and began stabbing them. He was subdued by nearby civilians. One soldier is reported to be in serious condition while the other sustained minor injuries.

In other incidents, Israeli security forces killed two Palestinians in an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (biblical Shechem), and a Bedouin man was killed Saturday near Jerusalem's Temple Mount after he went after an Israeli policeman's weapon.

The Passover holiday begins Wednesday evening and lasts for 8 days. Meanwhile, Christian tourists have added to the Old City crowds for Palm Sunday, and later for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Ramadan began last week and continues until April 21.

