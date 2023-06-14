Danon on Pat Robertson: 'Saying Goodbye to a True Friend of Israel'

JERUSALEM, Israel – CBN Founder Pat Robertson made many friends in Israel throughout more than 60 years of commitment to supporting the Jewish state, and scores of broadcasts during hard times and good times, in peace and in war.

This week, Danny Danon, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations and current member of the Netanyahu coalition government, wrote a special tribute to Pat in an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post.

In the column, entitled, "Saying Goodbye to a True Friend of Israel," Danon wrote, "It is his dedicated work on behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people that has made a lasting impact on our nation."

He added, "On occasions when it was particularly unpopular to do so, he openly shared his love and support for Israel with millions of his followers."

"We will be forever grateful for his unfaltering friendship," he concluded.

To read all of Danon's column, click here.

