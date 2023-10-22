College Official Slams 'Celebration of Hamas,' Disturbing Scenes on College Campuses in Wake of Terror Attack Against Israel

Dr. Donald Sweeting, chancellor of Colorado Christian University, is sounding the alarm on the disturbing antisemitic rhetoric emerging on college campuses after Hamas’ terror attack against Israel.

Sweeting told CBN Digital why he believes so many college students, in particular, are speaking out against Israel and revealed what parents can do to protect their kids from embracing such ideologies.

“We’re seeing this in university campuses around the country … there’s this celebration of Hamas on the one hand, and then the administrators are quiet about it,” he said. “The [college] presidents generally aren’t speaking out about it. And this, to me, it’s unconscionable, but it also reveals that we’ve been teaching stuff and promoting things in the universities that are bearing a bitter fruit.”

Sweeting decried what he said is a shift from secular liberalism to a “neo-Marxist worldview” on many campuses — one that divides the globe into the oppressed and the oppressor.

It’s a worldview that clumps Israel and Judeo-Christian tradition in with the negative and groups like Palestine and Hamas into the other more favored camp, he said.

This is a particularly troubling dynamic, experts like Sweeting say, because it’s an inversion of the reality happening on the ground.

“Hamas is committed to the obliteration of Israel,” he said. “It’s calling for global jihad for the obliteration of Israel.”

While he said many colleges empower the wrong information, schools like his, Colorado Christian University, support Israel.

“I think evangelical universities have a general predisposition of saying, ‘Look, we believe the Bible and Israel’s important to us … the Jews are the relatives of the Lord Jesus Christ.'”

To avoid ideological chaos backing Hamas and other similar rhetoric — and know how to refute it — Sweeting encouraged parents to teach their kids the Bible — something they’re not getting in many schools today.

“There’s good, there’s evil. You gotta take evil seriously,” he said. “Ideas have consequences.”

