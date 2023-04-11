CBN News on the Road to Emmaus: 'Were Not Our Hearts Quickened?'

Thousands of Christian pilgrims flooded the city of Jerusalem for Holy Week. It began on Palm Sunday when many of them walked down the path on the Mount of Olives and commemorated the time when Jesus rode triumphantly into Jerusalem.

It ended on Easter morning when Christians celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus from the grave.

The Gospel of Luke follows the Resurrection with one of the most intriguing stories in the Gospels.

After Jesus rose from the dead, He encounters two of His disciples on the road to Emmaus.

CBN News traveled to Emmaus and read from the Gospel account on the very site where many people believe their rendezvous took place.

Click on the video above to see the story.

