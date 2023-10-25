CBN News Joins Israeli Troops on Gaza Border Before Hamas Faces 'Judgment Day'

ASHKELON, Israel – Israeli troops are gathered in southern Israel, waiting for the green light to go into Gaza. CBN News is on-site near the border, where we spoke with I.D.F. soldiers about their mission to destroy Hamas.

Israel has been battling Hamas for more than two weeks since the terror group launched a massive invasion on October 7th. Now Israel's military says the time is approaching for a full ground invasion to achieve its objectives.

Israeli Army Reservist Chaim Malespin explained, "Our job is to dismantle you (Hamas), and that will happen. Any who associate with you, whether they're Houthi rebels, whether they're in Iraq, whether they're in Iran, your bosses in Iran, all who oppose the God of Israel and decency and human life will be dismantled."



And everyone in Israel is doing what they can to help. Retired IDF Colonel Marco Moreno is bringing supplies to frontline troops as they prepare for battle.

Moreno said, "It's not a burden. It's a right for us as Israelis to serve those guys. It takes time. And you'll be in the military, you know, takes time to get everything from the storage supply."

"In the end those are our kids and those our nephews, those are our neighbors, those are the generation and the future of this country."

Despite a persistent aerial barrage against Gaza terrorist sites, Hamas still manages to fire off dozens of rockets every day.

CBN News observed near the border as a large barrage of rockets came from Gaza. The barrage was followed by puffs of smoke in the sky – evidence of the Iron Dome system taking down many of those rockets that were headed for populated areas in Ashkelon and further on.

But the Iron Dome won't root out Hamas terrorists in Gaza. These soldiers know what they are up against.

Malespin said, "What is taking so long? Well, I'd say if they understood the complexity of underground warfare, there's there is there's bombs that are underwater. Ah, there's things people can't even think of. There's supplies from North Korea, the F7 rocket launchers from Pyongyang. There is, there's stuff that people haven't begun to understand."

Israel has been urging civilians in Gaza to evacuate south, even as the IDF continues to pound Hamas positions. Israel insists its goals are to dismantle Hamas and rescue over 220 hostages, but the effort to combat the savage terrorists has still been met with pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world.

Moreno said, "The message to Hamas right now will be October 7th for us was like the Holocaust. More people were killed in that short of a time. Your judgment day has come. And when you meet your maker, the God of Israel, soon, I don't think he'll like the way you've treated his anointed."

Israel contends that eliminating the Hamas threat will ultimately help the Palestinian people, but the complicated operation is likely to take months or even years.

Malespin said, "I hear people talking about proportionality and saying, 'Well, how many exactly did they kill?' Should we act exactly like them and go and invade a peace festival – well, there aren't any peace festivals – and go in and kill innocent lives and murder and take hostages? No. What we have to do is focus on the actual true thought, which is fulfill your mission, restore security, dismantle the threat."

