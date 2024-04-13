BREAKING! Israel Under Fire from 200 Iranian Missiles and Attack Drones; Most Intercepted

Iran has launched a wide-scale aerial assault against Israel in an unprecedented revenge mission, threatening to push the Middle East to the brink of a regional war.

Israel reports the Islamic regime in Tehran has launched more than 200 projectiles, including attack drones and ballistic missiles. Rocket sirens and booms could be heard across the entire country.

American officials say the US military has shot down Iranian drones headed for the Jewish state. Britain's Defense Ministry says its jets will "intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required."

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted outside of Israel's airspace, and that fighter jets also shot down dozens of cruise missiles and drones.

The attack lightly damaged an Israeli military base and injured a young girl in the Negev, Hagari says. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service reported a 10-year-old boy from a Bedouin town is in serious condition after being wounded by shrapnel following the interception of a drone.

“A short while ago, Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel,” Hagari says, adding that Israel's air defense system is “fully operational and is intercepting threats wherever required, even at this very moment. ”

“At this time, numerous IAF planes are in the air, ready to counter any threat,” Hagari says. “You may hear explosions from interceptions or debris falling. Since there are a variety of threats, the alerts may be issued across wide areas."

Iran's mission to the United Nations says in a post on X it has "concluded" its attack on Israel and warned the US to stay out of the conflict.

"Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," the post says. "The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!

President Joe Biden pledges to support Israel in the wake of the Iranian attack.

“I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," he says in a statement on X.

Iran had vowed to punish Israel for an April 1 airstrike on an Iranian consular building in Damascus, Syria that killed two top Iranian generals and several other military leaders. While Iran blames Israel for the attack, Israel has never commented on it.

This is the first time Iran has ever directly attacked Israel, typically choosing to target the Jewish state using its terrorist proxy groups, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Israel had anticipated the assault and made plans for defense, but it's unclear at this point if the Israeli Defense Force has been able to stop every missile.

DEVELOPING...

WATCH CBN News LIVE Coverage from Israel:

