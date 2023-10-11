Boxer Floyd Mayweather Uses His Jet to Send Aid to Israel: 'I Stand for Peace'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is one of the few celebrities speaking out in support of Israel saying he "stands" with the country. Now he is taking that support a step further by sending aid to the nation on his private jet.

"I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do(es) not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human(s) that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes," Mayweather wrote on Instagram Monday along with a picture of himself in Jerusalem.



According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather has teamed up with a relief organization in Israel and plans to send aid on "Air Mayweather," his private jet.

The professional boxer plans to deliver food, water, bulletproof vests, and more to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and civilians.

Some athletes and celebrities have spoken out and condemned the horrific attacks but Floyd has been one of the most prominent to show his support by sending supplies.

"I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all costs. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer," he wrote in a second post with an image of a fist in the colors of the Israeli flag.

As CBN News has reported, sirens blared as thousands of rockets launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip early on Saturday.

Roughly 1,000 Hamas terrorists broke through the fortified nation by air, land, and sea, massacring Israeli civilians, including many women and children, targeting them in their homes and communities.

The surprise attack shocked many around the world.

Celebrities including Madonna, Natalie Portman, and Ivanka Trump quickly took to social media to publicly express their support for Israel, too, The Daily Mail reports.

"Love and prayers for the people of Israel," Ivanka wrote in a post on her Instagram story. Ivanka converted to Judaism when she married her husband, Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew, in 2009.

Israeli-born Oscar-winner Natalie Portman wrote on Instagram that her heart was "shattered."



"My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women, and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected," she wrote.

Fellow Israeli and Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot wrote, "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!"

As CBN News has been reporting from our bureau in Jerusalem, more than 1,200 civilians are dead, 170 soldiers are slain, and more than 3,500 Israelis have been wounded as the country heads into day 6 of the Israel-Hamas war.

The health ministry in Gaza says some 1,055 people have been killed and 5,000 injured during Israel's retaliatory strikes on Hamas in the sealed coastal enclave. But Israel alerts civilians to evacuate buildings before striking whereas the Palestinians explicitly targeted civilians for massacre, even murdering 40 babies.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus warned in a video posted on X early Wednesday that the fighting will intensify and that he hopes the international community will continue supporting Israel.

"We hope that remains that way even when the fighting will intensify and the scenes coming out of the Gaza Strip will be more difficult to understand and cope with," Conricus said.

Please continue to pray for Israel.