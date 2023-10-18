Biden Vows Aid for Gaza, Declares Support for Israel

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is set to return to Washington after his high-stakes trip to the Middle East, where he met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition, the U.S. has issued fresh sanctions against ten Hamas members and the terror organization's financial network across the Middle East.

While Biden is offering Israel strong support, he's equally condemning both antisemitism and islamophobia. His words reveal the complex diplomatic balancing act in a war with widespread suffering.

Poised once more as comforter-in-chief President Biden embraced Israeli survivors of the Hamas terror attack along with first responders in Tel Aviv.

"I've come to Israel with a single message, you are not alone," Biden said. "You are not alone. As long as the United States stands and we will stand forever, will not let you ever be alone."

Firm words from Biden as he also met with Netanyahu to discuss the next steps in the war with Hamas and a potential ground invasion of Gaza.

Netanyahu expressed thanks for pledged U.S. support.

"I've seen your support every day and the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since we are beginning of this war, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented," Netanyahu said.

As part of that support, the U.S. Treasury Department is targeting managers of a Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iran regime, a key Hamas commander, and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange.

Iran is Hamas's main sponsor.

"Because, ultimately their actions are being dictated by Iran and I think that Iran was feeling extremely uncomfortable with the idea that Israel and Saudi Arabia could normalize," said David Friedman, a former U.S. Ambassador to Israel. "I think that could ultimately lead to virtually the entire Arab world aligned against Iran."

Israeli ground forces remain on alert at the Gaza border ready to move in after Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,300 people eleven days ago.

Biden announced Israel's agreement to resume the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections.

"The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people," the president said. "I asked the Israeli cabinet, who I met with for some time this morning, to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza based on the understanding that there will be inspections that the aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas."

Biden said he's set to ask Congress for an unprecedented support package for Israel's defense later this week.

U.S. officials say they're trying to broker aid access to Gaza.

The U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution on Wednesday that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield told the 15-member council after the vote that the U.S. is on the ground doing the hard work of diplomacy for now.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***