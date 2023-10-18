Biden in Israel: Netanyahu Praises Clear US Line between Forces of 'Civilization' and 'Barbarism'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Upon President Joe Biden's arrival in Israel Wednesday, he reiterated his commitment to the Jewish state, telling Israeli leaders, "Americans are grieving with you, they really are and Americans are worried. Americans are worried because they know this is not an easy field to navigate. What you have to do. But the fact is that Israel, as it responds to these attacks, continues to ensure that you have what you need to defend yourselves and we’re going to make sure that occurs."

Prime Minister Netanyahu extended his thanks to Biden and the U.S. for standing with Israel during what might be a protracted time of conflict.

Listen and subscribe to CBN’s newest podcast, DC Debrief with John Stolnis:

"Above all, Mr. President, the world sees that support and the moral clarity that you have demonstrated from the moment Israel was attacked. You've rightly drawn a clear line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. You describe what Hamas did as sheer evil. It is exactly that."

Yet Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation, told CBN News many Israelis are concerned about Biden's visit.

"I think people are worried it's a double-edged sword," Reinstein said. "We're seeing that the sanctions on Iran are being lifted, as we speak, on ballistic missiles. We're seeing that the administration is not pointing the finger at Iran, even though we know that Hamas and Hezbollah are their proxy armies and they fund them. They equip them. They train them. So, people are worried to see what's going to happen."

Caroline Glick from the Jewish News Syndicate reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a warning to Israel's War Cabinet.

"Tony Blinken was threatening withholding American war materiel from Israel that we need – specifically, things like bunker-busting bombs, and other things, including artillery shells – unless Israel provides humanitarian aid (to Gaza)."

Glick pointed out that all humanitarian aid to Gaza goes into the hands of Hamas.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) tweeted recently that Hamas stole food and fuel from their compound.

CBN News reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem for a response to Glick's reporting but has yet to receive a reply.

A major part of the president's trip was canceled after Hamas accused Israel of striking a hospital in Gaza. Jordan's foreign minister canceled a meeting between Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as demonstrators in Istanbul, Jordan, Hebron, and other places protested what they called a "massacre" by the Israel Defense Forces after a rocket hit the area near a hospital Tuesday night.

The IDF presented evidence showing a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad inside Gaza.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, stated, "I can confirm that an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza passing in close proximity to the al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from a few sources that we have in our hands indicates that the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza. I repeat this is the responsibility of Islamic Jihad that killed innocents in the hospital in Gaza."

The IDF showed a video of the failed launch and an audio recording between Hamas and Islamic Jihad admitting the failed launch.

The video shows the damage done to the parking lot next to the hospital, which military experts say resembles a rocket strike, not a bomb strike, which leaves a crater.

The IDF also claimed Hamas is inflating the number of dead.

President Biden also reiterated that Israel did not bomb the hospital.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. And based on what I’ve seen, it appears that it was done by the other team, not you," Biden said.

Israel's defenders say the hospital incident is now part of a propaganda campaign waged by Hamas in the international media.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***