Amb. Friedman: Netanyahu to Use DC's 'Biggest Stage' to Tell World 'Victory Is the Only Option'

Ambassador David Friedman, who served as the Trump administration’s ambassador to Israel during the historic move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the forging of the Abraham Accords, spoke with CBN News this week to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress, and his first meetings at the White House since beginning his sixth term as Israel’s leader in 2022.

"What he's trying to accomplish, you know, on this extremely large stage, maybe the biggest stage in the world is to really explain Israel's position, explain what happened to Israel on October 7th, the trauma this inflicted on the Jewish state, the Jewish people, the inhabitants of Israel. how Israel has done its best to minimize civilian casualties. But how Israel views this as an existential battle where victory is the only option. And I think, you know, he is uniquely qualified to make that case," Friedman told CBN News.

Friedman believes Netanyahu will be on a mission to reaffirm Israel’s deep ties with America and to address both sides of a huge political divide in the U.S. caused in part by the deadly Hamas attack on Israel last October 7th.

The former ambassador has authored a new book titled, One Jewish State: The Last, Best Hope to Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, available for pre-sale.

CLICK BELOW to watch our full interview with Amb. Friedman:

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***