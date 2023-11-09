As 50,000 Palestinians Flee South, Exposé Shows Journalists Infiltrated with Hamas During Massacre

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City to defeat Hamas, tens of thousands of Palestinians are fleeing to the south. At the same time, officials are conducting talks aimed at reaching a hostage deal.

Currently, about 50,000 residents of the northern Gaza Strip are responding to the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) repeated calls to move southward out of harm's way, and away from the fighting in and around Gaza City. Israeli forces helped provide a safe exit for those civilians as this video shows:

Hamas doesn't care about Gaza's civilians.



While Israel is doing everything possible to prevent civilian casualties, Hamas is INTENTIONALLY putting innocent Palestinians in harm's way.



IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said, "There is no cease-fire. We are battling Hamas – there is no cease-fire. Gaza civilians are fleeing from the north to the south because they understand Hamas is using them as a human shield."

The IDF announced it's made significant progress on the ground and now has destroyed more than 130 terror tunnels.

It also released an intercepted conversation between two Hamas operatives saying they can use ambulances any time they want to move around.

On Israel's northern border, the war inside Syria is expanding, with both the U.S. and Israel launching airstrikes against Iranian-backed targets.

The U.S. carried out a strike on a weapons warehouse used by militias backed by Iran. The strikes came after a growing number of attacks on bases with U-S troops.

Freelancers with AP, NY Times, CNN Infiltrated Israel with Hamas During Massacre

Back in Israel, the watchdog group Honest Reporting released an exposé that shows Gaza-based freelance journalists who worked for publications such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN and Reuters documented the October 7th massacre.

Honest Reporting's Gil Hoffman told CBN News this raises ethical questions.

“What were they doing in our country?" Hoffman asked. "You know, journalists just can’t go into our country without permission. That’s something that terrorists do. They infiltrated together with terrorists. That alone was aiding and abetting what the terrorists were doing. Here you’re talking about people who took pictures with selfies with tanks as people were being murdered.”

A video of Hassan Eslaiah, a freelancer for CNN and AP, shows him pictured with Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7th massacre. AP said it had no knowledge of the attacks before they happened.

Hamas Plans 'Permanent' War with Israel

Hamas leaders also revealed their plans for what they call a "permanent state of war" with Israel, telling The New York Times they hope the Arab world would stand with them – saying only violence could revive the cause of the Palestinian people.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, said the war with Hamas deals with Israel's very existence, and that there is no time limit on how long it will last.

As international pressure grows on Israel for a cease-fire, Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Israel to show his support when he met with some IDF soldiers from the U.K.

“What I see is the very clear distinction between, like the soldiers here in this room," Johnson stated, "who try as far as they can and who are trained to minimize civilian casualties and suffering, and people who set out to commit atrocities against civilians – who chase civilians around their living room, who follow them into bunkers to murder them.”

