'On a Wing and a Prayer': New Roma Downey Film Stars Dennis Quaid in True Survival Story

Roma Downey has produced a new film telling the powerful, real-life story of a passenger who was forced to land a plane after the pilot died on takeoff.

That passenger, who is played in the film by Dennis Quaid, must save the lives of his family members who are also on board that plane.

The film "On a Wing and a Prayer" is based on a true story, showing what happens when fear takes a back seat to faith and prayer. The movie also features actors like Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe

Filmmaker Roma Downey, from "Touched by an Angel" fame, and the actual hero from the story both spoke to CBN News to give us a preview.

"On a Wing and a Prayer" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

