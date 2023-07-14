'We Need to Protect All the Vulnerable Kids': Singer Jewel Defends 'Sound of Freedom'

Singer Jewel praised “The Sound of Freedom” this week and lamented the media’s politicization of the movie, encouraging fans to see the new film that sheds light on the horrors of child trafficking.

“You guys, I just saw ‘The Sound of Freedom,'” Jewel said in a July 10 video posted to Twitter. “You have to see it.”

The “You Were Meant For Me” singer said the movie was made by some of her friends after having been “in production” for years.

“It’s the most inspiring film,” Jewel added. “Did you know that there are millions of children in slavery? This is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise.”

She called “The Sound of Freedom —” a film about real-life former government agent Tim Ballard who goes on a mission to save trafficked children — “the little indie movie that could.”

And that description seems fitting.

It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie. This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences. pic.twitter.com/aKjCtUlmi3 — Jewel (@jeweljk) July 10, 2023

The movie, which has made over $45 million at the box office, beat “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” to become the number one film in America July 4. And tickets to the film continue to sell.

“This is a true story about a man who just doesn’t give up on a child,” Jewel said. “Go see this — have your heart filled.”

The singer also lamented the handling of the movie by some media outlets

“It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie,” Jewel said. “This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences.”

The singer’s video message comes as some outlets seem intent on trying to connect its themes to QAnon and extremism.

Just consider the teaser for the Rolling Stone review, which read, “The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer.” A review in The Guardian called the movie “QAnon-adjacent thriller.”

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, “The Sound of Freedom” star Jim Caviezel is on a mission to speak people to action to try and curb child trafficking.

“Our faith is paramount,” the Catholic actor said. “But it has to have something that comes from it. You love someone; it’s an action. It’s not what I say, it’s what I do. The problem is, in a lot of this modern-day Christianity, is people … are more afraid of the devil than they are of God.”

