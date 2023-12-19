Tickets for 'The Chosen' February S4 Theatrical Premieres Now Available

The Chosen, the world-famous, crowd-funded TV series about the life and ministry of Jesus, is gearing up for the debut of Season Four early next year in theaters.

Distributed by Fathom Events, tickets for the special theatrical screenings of The Chosen are now available.

The Season Four synopsis reads:

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP.

As CBN News reported in October, all eight episodes of The Chosen's season 4 will be released in theaters beginning on Feb. 1 before they begin streaming online.

Episodes 1 through 3 will be released on Feb. 1, episodes 4 through 6 will follow starting on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29.

After its theatrical run, The Chosen Season 4 will be available across several streaming platforms.

"Last year we dipped our toes in the water by releasing a few episodes in theaters. The response was so strong, and Season Four is so big, that we knew we and Fathom had to give viewers the theatrical experience for all eight episodes," The Chosen's creator and director Dallas Jenkins said in a press release.

"We're excited to make history with The Chosen," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "This collaboration has been such an amazing experience! Watching the fans come out in such large numbers to watch the story of Jesus on the big screen has been both informative and heartwarming. We look forward to bringing Season 4 to theaters so those fans can continue to share this story together."

You can find out more information and how to purchase tickets for The Chosen here.

Watch the official trailer for Season 4 below.

The announcement about theatrical ticket sales for episodes of Season 4 comes after the release of Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night which was screened in theaters nationwide earlier this month.

Watch The Entire Series for Free

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen tries to read between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie), telling the Gospel story through the eyes of the people who encounter Him. The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and has continued to climb to new heights of success.

Episodes of The Chosen have been streamed more than 500 million times and the series has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on popular streaming services including Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

In addition, the first three seasons of The Chosen began airing on broadcast TV for the first time on July 16 on the CW Network. The series will continue airing on the CW every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/6:00 p.m. Mountain Time through Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 23.