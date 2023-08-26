'Is There No Redemption?': Hollywood Star Says She's 'So Over' Cancel Culture

Redemption in today’s culture, it seems, is in short supply.

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston — who became a household name in the 1990s — said during a recently released interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine she is “so over” cancel culture.

“I probably just got canceled by saying that,” she quipped, adding, “I just don’t understand what it means. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

The disgraced film producer, currently serving a 39-year prison sentence following convictions for rape and sexual assault, came up after Aniston spoke about her interactions with him.

Aware of his predilections, the Emmy winner said she made sure she was never alone with Weinstein.

“He’s not a guy you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey’ — never,” Aniston explained. “You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember, actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie, and I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

This is not the first time Aniston has weighed in on the current cultural climate and Americans’ hyper-sensitivity to things.

In late March, the “Murder Mystery” star told AFP there is “a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive.”

Cancel culture, Aniston went on to say, is a threat to comedy and entertainment more broadly.

“Comedy has evolved — movies have evolved,” she said. “Now it’s a little tricky, because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

“Everybody needs funny,” Aniston continued. “We can’t take ourselves too seriously, especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided.”