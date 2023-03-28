'Thank You, God, For Saving Me': Blac Chyna Removes 'Demonic' Image From Her Body After Announcing Baptism

With Blac Chyna on a self-described journey toward embracing faith and positive life change, the model and socialite is, among other things, taking steps to remove unwanted tattoos.

In fact, the celebrity, whose real name is Angela White, documented over the weekend a recent trip to remove a tattoo of Baphomet, a pagan idol associated with Satanism and the occult.

“On my way to Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed,” she wrote in an Instagram video caption. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.”

In the clip, White explained she never embraced the occultic meaning behind the image emblazed on her body, though she said she wanted it removed nonetheless.

“When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant for me,” she said. “Regardless of what it is, I just don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore.”

In a second clip caption, she thanked the Lord for “saving” her and showed the actual removal of the tattoo.

“Thank you, God, for saving me,” White wrote. “Removing this Baphomet tattoo. I’m sending all this energy back to the owner.”

She then shared information on the nature of Baphomet, citing the creature’s alias as Satan and the Devil, among other monikers. Footage of the removal is here (caution: graphic).

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, White has openly discussed her embrace of faith, undoing past plastic surgery procedures, and her decision to also walk away from OnlyFans, a platform known for pornographic content.

“Now I’m just going by faith,” she recently told the Daily Mail. “I’m not even really going by, like, the Blac Chyna way or, like, the Angela way. I’m just, like, let God lead me, trusting in God in every step that you take and not try to, like, figure it out for yourself.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

