Testimonies Pour in of Healing, Deliverance After Encore Screening of 'Domino Revival'

Testimonies of salvation, healing, and deliverances are pouring in online after an encore presentation of "The Domino Revival" film aired in theaters Monday.

Thousands are testifying online about how the Holy Spirit moved during theater showings of the movie.

As CBN News reported, "The Domino Revival" takes moviegoers on an "extraordinary journey with Mike Signorelli and a group of revivalists during a pivotal period in our nation's history," a synopsis reads. "As society's fascination with the supernatural intensifies, this film unveils the awe-inspiring power of Jesus Christ. Through compelling preaching, documented miracles, triumph over despair, and liberation from demons, 'The Domino Revival' captures the essence of spiritual hunger."

The documentary hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 24 and hundreds shared online that seeing the film transformed their lives. It was brought back to movie theaters because of popular demand.

"'The Domino Revival' movie was released in over 1,000 theaters," shared Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church in New York City. "People were canceling their own suicides, praying for each other in the movie theater, and casting out demons in public because of that (film)."

In a video posted to Instagram, Signorelli, who is the executive producer of the film, shared how one woman attended the encore presentation in a wheelchair but left walking.

"One woman came in a wheelchair, received prayer afterward, got up, started walking, walked out of the theater, and then started dancing in the parking lot," he said.

"Another woman came with crutches, received prayer, her leg was healed, and walked out not needing the crutches," Signorelli continued.

He then shared a video from a young girl who saw Domino Revival and explained how she received deliverance.

"I didn't really believe in tongues and deliverance, and straight-on healing," she expressed. "I have been struggling so hard in private, putting on a face for everyone. And this lady came up to me at the end of the movie [to pray]. And I feel set free."

Signorelli posted other testimonies on X, formerly Twitter.

Well went to see it last night and cried most the night it made me think even though I'm a Christian I'm not walking it out according to God's will so I told God last night that I don't want this to… pic.twitter.com/ML4aSNBbu5 — Mike Signorelli (@mikesignorelli_) November 14, 2023

Others posted on Signorelli's Facebook page about the impact the film had on them.

"I saw your film tonight in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and deliverance, prophesy, salvation, and the prophetic was definitely in the room. The Holy Ghost arrested the atmosphere," commented one follower.

"The presence of the Holy Spirit was so strong...there was a shift tonight in Shreveport, Louisiana. We are taking back ground," another person commented.

Camille McClain of Kansas City shared that one of her friends who attended the showing surrendered drugs and witchcraft books after watching the movie.

Stacy Barton of Florida shared how she struggled with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, but after watching the film she began to "walk in freedom."

"Wow did Jesus meet me there, at the end of the movie I stood, closed my eyes, and raised my hand for prayer. Next thing I know 3 teenagers come up and start praying these powerful prayers over my mind, I'm crying now just thinking about how powerful it was," she wrote.

"More people came up, total strangers hugging me and holding me in prayer. It was more powerful than most church services I've attended. Revival was there and I made the choice to say YES and to continue to fan the flame and walk in freedom. I pray the Lord will now use me to help break these chains of oppression off others. Thank you soooo much, all Glory to God who heals and restores," Barton continued.

Signorelli told CBN News recently he is hoping "The Domino Revival" will continue to impact hearts and lives.

"I didn't make a movie just for Pentecostals, or just for charismatics, or just for Baptists," he said. "I really attempted to make a movie about the Gospel, because what we all should agree on within orthodoxy is the Gospel and that Christ, the son of the living God, came, died for our sins, and, on the third day, rose again."