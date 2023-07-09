'Tears Definitely Flowed': Gina Carano Reacts After Seeing 'Sound of Freedom'

Gina Carano, who became famous for her role in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” before presumably being axed from the show over social media posts that upset those on the left, wrote Wednesday she was deeply moved by the newly released film “Sound of Freedom.”

“I was grateful to watch it in a theater full of other human beings,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “The theater was packed. It was a beautiful thing to see the support.”

Carano continued, “Tears definitely flowed throughout the film, with a heavy enlightening of what is happening in the world today, but also with hope that this topic is finally gaining more traction and touching the hearts of people who can help make a difference. Maybe we all can, just by becoming more aware. Support this movie. Go see it.”

“Sound of Freedom” chronicles the real-life experiences of former U.S. government agent Tim Ballard, who left his job at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the early 2000s to launch Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing children from sex trafficking and the modern-day slave trade.

Ballard spoke with CBN’s Faithwire about the true stories that inspired the film from Angel Studios:

“If you don’t feel Jesus … you’re not gonna do this,” Ballard said of his work to rescue children. “And if you try, you’re not gonna last — at least I wouldn’t. Everything is faith to me. Everything is knowing what Jesus says about hurting kids. … He’s clear where He stands on it, and that gives you confidence in the Lord.”

Actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Ballard in “Sound of Freedom,” told CBN’s Faithwire the work Ballard does is a true outpouring of his faith in God.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

All believers, he explained, should have action accompanying their faith.

“Our faith is paramount,” Caviezel said. “But it has to have something that comes from it. You love someone; it’s an action. It’s not what I say, it’s what I do. The problem is, in a lot of this modern-day Christianity, is people … are more afraid of the devil than they are of God.”

“And God could kill the devil without a glance,” he continued. “And so, when I look at someone who might not want to watch this film, I say our love for God’s children has got to be more than our fear of evil. Our love for Jesus has got to be more than our fear of the cross, because, at some point, that [persecution] is going to happen.”

“Sound of Freedom” opened in theaters nationwide July 4 and has, so far, earned more than $18 million at the box office, even outperforming big-budget films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” from Disney’s Lucasfilm and “The Flash” from Warner Bros.