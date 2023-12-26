'Superman' Star Dean Cain Flees Hollywood, Says 'You See a Lot of Debauchery' There

Dean Cain, known for playing Superman in the 1990s, fled Hollywood earlier this year after he and his son decided there was nothing keeping them in California.

“I have my opinions,” Cain recently told CBN Digital. “You see a lot of debauchery in Hollywood. I’ve been debaucherous myself; I’ve done things that I’m not proud of. I’ve asked forgiveness for those things and I’ve mended my ways. There’s just so many things about being there.”

The “Lois & Clark” star, now a partner with Genesis Gold Group, opened up about his experiences in Tinseltown just months after leaving the Golden State and moving to Las Vegas in May of this year.

While Cain acknowledged it is possible to live a “godly” life in Hollywood — pointing to Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt — he said it’s much easier to live a faith-based life outside the progressive city.

“You don’t find a whole lot of [Christian faith], certainly not openly, in Hollywood,” the 57-year-old actor said. “That’s why I make all of the faith-based films that I make, because I want those messages out there. … I think those movies are really important.”

In recent years, Cain has starred in films like “God’s Not Dead” and “No Vacancy.”

Now, the celebrity said, he is focused on making movies that will “stick with” those who watch them.

“They may affect someone’s life and they may speak to an experience somebody understands,” he said, “And, if that happens, I’ve done the right thing by making that film.”

As far as his own faith journey, Cain admitted becoming a father played an outsized role in shaping his relationship with the Lord.

Having a child presented to Cain a responsibility he had never felt before: the burden of answering life’s deepest questions not just for himself, but for his child.

“I started to raise this kid — and I knew he was more important in the world than me,” he said. “I started having to answer questions, even to him. I remember when he learned that he was going to die someday. … That’s around the time that I realized, you know, he needs to understand faith and understand why we’re here and have that make sense to him.”

Developing a close relationship with God has, for Cain, been a journey — a “process” he’s now leading his son through.

“We all have our own process,” the celebrity said. “You may grow up in a household that’s full of Christian teachings and go to church every Sunday and still have those questions — and that’s natural. I believe it’s a natural thing, and everybody’s relationship with God is subjective, it’s unique, and the way they get there … is their own journey.”

“And I’ll just say, God and I have a lot more conversations now than we did when I was 25,” he added.

You can listen to our full conversation on the “Quick Start” podcast.

