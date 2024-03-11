PRAY: Singer Jeremy Camp Calls on 'Prayer Warriors' Amid Heart Diagnosis, Surgery to Fix Serious Condition

PHOTO: Singer Jeremy Camp, the inspiration for the film "I Still Believe," performs during a Lionsgate presentation on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Christian music artist Jeremy Camp revealed this weekend he’s suffering from atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, a condition involving rapid and irregular heart rhythm, and issued a “big cry for prayer.”

“I debated telling everybody this,” Camp said in an Instagram video, noting people always ask how they can pray for him. “There’s a lot of prayer warriors out there.”

The “I Still Believe” singer then disclosed he will have surgery Monday morning to undergo a cardiac oblation, a procedure aimed at restoring a normal heartbeat.

“They’ll go through the veins in my leg and they help this thing called AFib,” Camp said. “My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it was affecting a lot of things.”

He said a show he performed over the weekend had to be cut short after he “went into AFib” on stage.

“It beats really, really fast,” Camp said of his heart. “And it’s hard to breathe. It’s hard to function.”

The singer asked fans to seek the Lord on his behalf that the surgery goes well and that “God would just put his hand” on the situation.

Please be praying for Camp that his surgery is successful and that the Lord will guide doctors’ hands.

