'Police State Under Construction': D'Souza, Bongino Expose DOJ Weaponization in New Film

Conservative author and award-winning filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza has released the trailer to his new movie that uncovers the political persecution of U.S. citizens at the hands of "weaponized" government agencies.

"Police State" will exclusively be in theaters on October 23rd and 25th, and according to D'Souza it aims to confirm what many Americans are already seeing play out in society – that the United States is "losing its claim to be a free state" and becoming a "police state."

"'Police State' is a movie that I never wanted to make, because I never wanted America to get to a point where a movie like this needed to be made. I feel like the animal that alerts the herd to approaching danger, so we can take precautionary steps before it's too late," D'Souza said on the film's official website.

Here's the official trailer for "Police State." Please watch and share! Movie is in theaters Monday, October 23 and 25. Virtual premiere is Friday, October 27. All tickets only at https://t.co/L3EAH8QJTZ pic.twitter.com/zjlnn07hFc — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 3, 2023

"I'm so used to thinking of us as the free world and then China, North Korea, Cuba, or the old Soviet Union as the unfree world, but now I'm not so sure," D'Souza said.

The docudrama is a collaborative project with conservative political commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

"The police state isn't coming, it's already here," Bongino said in a statement. "The signs are everywhere. And once you recognize them, your senses will be heightened to the danger we're all in."

Conservative actor Nick Searcy, who stars in the film's lead role, says the country is on the path to a one-party state.

"The relentless persecution of political opponents by the party in power is a hallmark of totalitarian countries. In a police state, the only real crime is daring to question the State. America is now a police state," he said.

The film does not shy away from pointing out that Christians, conservatives, parents, and patriots are considered political opponents and are targets of political persecution by their government.



As someone who grew up in the Soviet Union, I’m disturbed by the fact that so many hardworking Americans—including my constituents—are afraid of political persecution by our own government.



Unfortunately, it does not seem like AG Garland is.



Watch @JudiciaryGOP pic.twitter.com/L0QprNW6uK — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) September 20, 2023

"We see mass surveillance. We see systematic censorship practiced often with the collaboration of government. We see ideological indoctrination in the schools and the media. We see political targeting and the criminalization of political differences... and political prisoners in this country. I don't know of any other example in non-war times of their being political prisoners and yet there are. All these are efforts in a one-party state," D'Souza told One American News (OAN).

He continued, "There is a widespread sentiment, especially on the conservative side, that the country is moving towards a police state. I'm not saying we've become a full-fledged police state but you can say we are a police state under construction. And the reason that people on the right say this is because they experience it."

According to a recent Rasmussen Reports survey, 72% of people said they are concerned that "America is becoming a police state."

A police state by their definition is a tyrannical government that engages in mass surveillance, censorship, ideological indoctrination, and targeting of political opponents. And the film gives plenty of real life examples unfolding over the past few years.

WATCH: Jim Jordan exposes Attorney General Merrick Garland for taking marching orders from radical left-wing education groups before he had the FBI investigate parents as domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/YFxG4hlHzU — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) October 21, 2021

The film features Bongino, House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who discuss their concerns on how the Department of Justice has been weaponized to go after political rivals.

The film profiles people like Mark Houck and Matthew Perna, among others.

Houck is a pro-life father who found himself targeted by the Biden administration in September of 2022.

As CBN News reported, Houck was arrested by FBI agents with guns drawn in a terrifying early morning raid at his home in front of his wife and seven young children. He was charged by the Department of Justice for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics Entrances Act (FACE Act) but was later acquitted of all charges in federal court.

Houck and his wife Ryan-Marie previously told The Daily Signal they believe they were targeted by the Biden DOJ to intimidate, silence, and scare the family for their pro-life work—praying outside abortion clinics for the women headed inside to abort their unborn babies.

Matthew Perna became the target of the FBI after attending the January 6th Capitol Hill riot "to peacefully stand up for his beliefs."

The 37-year-old died by suicide while awaiting sentencing on charges of witness tampering, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and two counts of disorderly conduct, NBC reports.

"Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022, of a broken heart," his family said in an obituary. "His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life."

According to the family, Perna entered the Capitol through a previously opened door, and did not break, touch, or steal anything but stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures.

"For this act, he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him," the obituary said.

When Perna learned that the FBI was looking for him, he turned himself in immediately and pleaded guilty to all charges.

According to D'Souza's film, Perna was going to have to serve 20 years in federal prison.

"The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died," it added.

D'Souza asserts that leftists deny the U.S. is becoming a police state because they are among the ones "helping to build" it.

Meanwhile, during a congressional hearing in September, Attorney General Merrick Garland dismissed claims that the federal government is being weaponized against citizens, but a commissioner of the Federal Election Commission confirmed that the agency is being used against Republicans, the Washington Examiner reports.