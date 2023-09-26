Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix Thanks Jesus for His Blessings as Ducks Rise to 4-0

Quarterback Bo Nix is becoming one of the most recognizable names in college football.

The fifth-year senior is leading the Oregon Ducks with a 4-0 start this season, connecting 79.4% of his passes, and is on track to become the first player responsible for more than 55 touchdowns for two schools – one being Oregon and the other Auburn University, where he previously attended.

Nix says the successes he is experiencing on the field are "God moment(s)".

After Oregon beat the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday, Nix posted a message on Instagram with a caption that quoted a Bible verse:

"Be still and know that I am God." Psalm 46:10

"Jesus, thank you for these moments."

Nix had to play against Colorado's defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, whom he has known his entire life, and mentioned his faith in God when asked about the match-up.

"That's another God moment," he said. "He just ordains our steps. He puts us in situations all the time to where life comes full circle."

In his Instagram bio, Nix declares that "Jesus saves" and also cites his favorite Bible verse, Colossians 3:23. The passage reads, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters."

He told Sports Spectrum that that particular scripture holds significant meaning for him.

"I think that's really important, understanding and knowing why you're doing what you're doing," Nix said. "You know that He gave you all the talent that you have, and doing anything else besides that would disrespect Him in the long run."

According to the outlet, Nix also incorporates his faith into his game-day uniform. He wears an armband with a cross drawn on his left wrist, a bracelet that says "In Jesus' Name I Play" on his right wrist, and a right thigh pad displaying the shape of a cross.

Nix's ultimate goal this season is to put his team in a position to play for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Beating the Colorado Buffaloes has placed them closer to that goal.

The team is now the No. 2 team in the country in total yards per game and points per game. They also hit No. 9 in Sunday's AP poll.

Meanwhile, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is thanking God in the middle of what has been a challenging start to the season. His team was playing without one of their star players over the weekend.

As CBN News reported, Sanders said he and his team forgave Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn for a late hit that sent the Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver.

"I forgive him. Our team forgives him," he said during a press conference. "Travis Hunter has forgiven him. Let's move on."

After losing to Oregon, Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime", praised God even though the outcome was not what they hoped for.

"First and foremost, I thank the Lord," Sanders said. "It was a good old-fashioned butt-kicking. No excuses. [Oregon] coaches did a heck of a job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't. … We lost offensively, defensively as well as special teams."

This is not the first time that Sanders, an outspoken Christian, has put his faith on display.

Earlier this month, he told sports writers, "First and foremost Lord, I thank you for giving me strength and energy," after the 20.5-point-underdog Buffaloes surprisingly beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

After that TCU game, the former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer and first-year coach of the Pac-12 Buffaloes – after acknowledging God – repeatedly asked the assembled media members, "Do you believe?"

When he was introduced as the new head coach of the Buffaloes during a press conference back in December, instead of leading with self-accolades, he praised the Lord.

"Wow. Don't you ever tell me what God ain't. Don't you ever tell me His limits," Sanders said. "Don't you ever tell me what you're up against and what you can't do."

"Out of all the persons in the world, God chose me," he continued. "For that, I thank Him; for that, I love Him; for that, I magnify Him; for that, I glorify Him; for that, I praise Him; for that, I owe Him. Each and every day, I'm trying to please Him."