'Office' Star Rainn Wilson Says Faith in God 'Freaks People Out' in Hollywood

Rainn Wilson, who became a household name as Dwight Schrute in the hit NBC sitcom “The Office,” is pulling back the curtain on what he has called Hollywood’s “anti-Christian bias.”

As someone who believes in God, Wilson explained on a recent podcast — “No Small Endeavor,” hosted by theologian Lee C. Camp — that faith conversations make those in Tinseltown uneasy.

“Frankly, I think it freaks people out,” he said. “I think that most of Hollywood — especially comedians in Hollywood — talking about God is the uncoolest thing you can ever possibly do.”

The 57-year-old actor has sounded off on this issue before.

In mid-March, Wilson tweeted he believes much of Hollywood views Christianity negatively.

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood,” he wrote at the time. “As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible, I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”

“Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?” he asked.

It should be noted that, despite his comments about Christianity, Wilson is not a Christian. Rather, he is an adherent of the Baha’i faith, a monotheistic religion that originated in Iran in the 19th century.

Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic, who is a Christian, recently shared a thought-provoking message about why so many find the Gospel offensive.

“The Gospel is not about including everybody,” read a graphic Buzolic posted on Instagram in June. “The Gospel is about inviting everybody.”

“The Vampire Diaries” star added in the caption, “The Gospel is only offensive to those who didn’t want to live under God’s sovereignty. Many are called. Few are chosen.”