'No Other Reason…Except the Blood of Jesus': Teaser Trailer Unveiled for Movie Telling Real-Life 'Duck Dynasty' Family Story

The Robertson family has entertained and inspired audiences for more than a decade. But despite accolades, fame, and attention, the “Duck Dynasty” stars have always been clear about one thing: their purpose and story are rooted in Jesus.

“Our family story is His story,” Willie Robertson told CBN’s Faithwire. “There really is no other reason for our family except the blood of Jesus.”

Robertson made his statement as the family gears up for the release later this year of “The Blind,” the dramatic, true story of how his parents, Phil and Kay Robertson, overcame intense obstacles to save their marriage and family — and later become one of the most famous families in reality TV history.

A teaser trailer for “The Blind” was released this week, giving a lens into the powerful story:

The teaser trailer depicts Phil Robertson’s problems with alcohol early on in his marriage and the change and transformation he experienced after finding Jesus.

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, long before the Robertsons became household names through their hit reality TV show “Duck Dynasty,” running on A&E from 2012 through 2017, Phil Robertson was on an arduous journey.

Early in his marriage to his wife, Kay, he was an alcoholic who almost imploded his life. Then he found Christ. Audiences will have the chance to see this story’s dramatic, theatrical telling when “The Blind” hits theaters Sept. 28.

“Long before Phil Robertson was a reality TV star, he fell in love, started a family, and began to spiral out of control,” the synopsis reads. “‘The Blind’ shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place.”

The film pledges to tell the “true story of the Robertson family,” a journey sure to inspire audiences. And it’s one the family feels compelled to show audiences.

“I’m embarrassed by my past on one side but, on the other, I’m unashamed, because my rotten sins have been bought and paid for by blood,” Phil told CBN’s Faithwire last week in a statement. “If ‘The Blind’ brings one person to know the power of the blood of Jesus, it was worth it.'”

Read more about the Robertsons' harrowing story here.