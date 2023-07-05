NFL Player Provides Desperately Needed Clean Water to Zambia

You've likely heard the story of Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum helping to renovate his own mother's home some years ago, but that wasn't the end of his remarkable work off the field.

Lately, he's been helping to deliver clean water wells to areas in desperate need in Zambia, thanks to guidance from World Vision.

Beachum serves as an ambassador for World Vision. CBN News' Efrem Graham has also had the opportunity to travel with the organization and he spoke with Beachum for more about the water project.

