Madden NFL 24 Soundtrack to Feature Big Christian Music Artists: 'Another Win for the Kingdom'

Fans of Christian hip-hop and football will hear some of their favorite tunes on this year's Madden NFL 24 video game soundtrack.

The game will be released on August 18 and feature Lecrae, Andy Mineo, NF, and Tobe Nwigwe, among other artists.

Christian hip-hop fans are excited about the release.

"The Lord is reaching the gaming world come on!!!!!! Tobe, NF, and Lecrae & Andy this is a good one," one user wrote on Instagram.

"Another win for the kingdom," another user commented.

Lecrae and Andy Mineo's "Good Lord", NF's "Suffice", and Tobe Nwigwe's "BRAVO" will be featured in the newest version of the game.

Besides the music, the game has new features with enhanced visuals.

Players will also be able to sign their own NFL player and follow them through an NFL career using the Face of the Franchise mode or Franchise mode where they can take charge of an NFL franchise and control every element of it, including the roster and playbook.



The game is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.