'Lightning Striking Twice': The Incredible Connection Between 'Left Behind' and 'The Chosen'

“It’s been an incredible ride, and when we think of lightning striking the same family twice in a generation — It just kind of blows us away.”

That’s how bestselling author Jerry Jenkins describes watching the meteoric success of “The Chosen,” a popular TV show about Jesus’ life and early followers.

But the lightning Jenkins refers to centers on a much broader fact surrounding his family’s attachment to two major Christian projects. While his son, Dallas Jenkins, is the creator and director of “The Chosen,” the elder Jenkins is also famously known for penning the “Left Behind” book series.

Much like the impact of “The Chosen,” the popular “Left Behind” books, which sold millions of copies and continue flying off shelves, have made an indelible mark on Christians around the world.

Jerry Jenkins, now also penning novels based on each season of “The Chosen,” recently reflected on the stunning parallels between the successes he and his son have experienced:

“I was in my mid-40s when ‘Left Behind’ hit 28 years ago, and now Dallas is in his mid- to late 40s, and this has hit him,” Jenkins said, going on to quip, “He used to be known as Jerry Jenkins’ son. I’m now known as Dallas Jenkins’ father.”

“The Chosen” season four premieres in theaters in February, with a Christmas special recently wrapping up in theaters (“Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night”).

