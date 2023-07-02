'Jesus Has a Lasting Impact': Hollywood Actress' Powerful Message About Turning One's Life Over to God (EXCLUSIVE)

With a weary and distracted world increasingly obsessed with image and materialism, a new film is set to break through the noise and offer a powerful reminder about what matters most.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

“Divine Influencer,” set to premiere July 21 on the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix, aims to inspire and entertain audiences with a powerful, countercultural message.

It’s a movie about hope, second chances, and what happens when people let go of temporal comforts and whims and allow God to fully make use of their lives.

Starring Lara Silva from “The Chosen” (Eden), the movie centers on popular online influencer Olivia Golden who has it all…until her parents stop footing the bill for her lifestyle.

When Olivia hits rock bottom, she learns about true value and what it really means to follow the Lord. It’s a message the team behind the film is deeply passionate about.

“Today’s world is all about image,” director Shari Rigby told CBN’s Faithwire. “Social media tells us what to buy, how to look, where to eat. It’s extremely difficult not to get caught up in the numbers game of how many followers or how many likes, what others think, and what they do.”

Get a first look at the trailer for “Divine Influencer,” exclusively on CBN’s Faithwire:

Rigby, who has starred in films like “October Baby” and “Overcomer” and produced a plethora of uplifting content, said it’s almost impossible not to be influenced by what’s streaming on phones and devices. But she believes the film offers a powerful antidote to the chaotic messages infiltrating our lives.

“I think ‘Divine Influencer’ is so important, because Liv Golden, our lead, is like so many of us,” she said. “She goes from really caring about being an ‘influencer’ and how many followers she has, to

following the one and only Jesus, and realizing the eternal impact that can actually have.”

Rigby continued, “Because other things are fleeting, what we buy today will not be in fashion next year, but Jesus has a lasting impact.”

The director said she’s hoping audiences see through the film that people can be influencers no matter where they are, and that having an impact has little to do with popularity.

“It’s about serving God and serving others,” Rigby said. “When we do things for Him, we can experience true joy. And if we are serving Him with our gifts, doing the things He’s called us to do, and mentoring others and bringing them to Christ, then, no matter where we are and what we are doing, we are being influencers.”

Find out more about “Divine Influencer” here.