'I Stand With Israel': Actress Patricia Heaton Excoriates Hamas, Defends Jewish People After Horrific Terror Attack

Patricia Heaton has been among the boldest and most vocal Hollywood stars to openly support Israel after Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,400 people and took hostage a reported 199 women, children, and men.

“I stand with Israel,” Heaton wrote after last week’s deadly attack, going on to decry the murder of women, children, babies, and the elderly.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star, who changed her Instagram and X profile photos to the Israeli flag, also slammed Hamas for its tactics, claiming the terror group hates and preys upon its own people.

“Hamas hates Palestinians,” Heaton wrote. “They only care about murdering Jews and they will kill their own people to accomplish it.”

“The Middle” star shared an extensive list of charities working to help those affected by the crisis and delivered a convicting message to her fans.

“Have you ever thought, ‘Gee, if I were a German during WWII, I hope I would be that person who would stand up for my Jewish neighbors,” she said. “Well, guess what? We have that opportunity today.”

Heaton continued, “Right now, the Jewish people are being slaughtered by terrorists, as we speak.”

Eric Adams has set the bar with this rousing defense of Israel. Every mayor, every university president, should be doing the same. Thank you Mayor for your unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and all who support the annihilation of the Jewish people. https://t.co/8JYQGKs64i — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 15, 2023

She encouraged fans to step in and help financially or in any other feasible way and left them with a call to take action online and make their voices heard.

“If you’re active on social media, please stand up for Israel,” Heaton said.

The actress has also been active over on X, where she’s sharing videos and messages in support of the Jewish state. Read her continuously updated feed here.

