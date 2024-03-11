davinejoyrandolph_hdv.jpg

'Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Praises God on National TV in Oscars Speech

Tré Goins-Phillips
03-11-2024

Share This article

The Oscars — like many a Hollywood event — isn’t known for its celebration of God. But there was one star Sunday night who used her time on the main stage to praise the Lord.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won her first-ever Oscar prize for her supporting role in “The Holdovers,” a feel-good holiday movie that came out around Thanksgiving last year, began her acceptance speech by saying, “God is so good. God is so good.”

Randolph, 37, then spoke about her journey to acting.

“You know, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said. “I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theater department, there’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start":

The celebrity continued, “Thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and have been there for me. And who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here.”

The up-and-coming actor closed out her brief speech by telling the star-studded audience she prays the Lord gives her the opportunity to “do this more than once.”

In “The Holdovers,” Randolph portrays Mary Lamb, starring opposite Paul Giamatti, who portrays a curmudgeonly prep school professor in New England forced to stay on campus with a handful of students who had nowhere to go for Christmas break. Lamb, grieving the death of her son, also stays back with the cranky teacher to cook food for those who remained on campus during the holiday hiatus.

The film, set in the 1970s, was nominated for five Oscars.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about high-profile individuals taking steps toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

 

Share This article

About The Author

Tré Goins-Phillips Headshot
Tré
Goins-Phillips

Tré Goins-Phillips serves as a host and content creator for CBN News. He hosts the weekly “Faith vs. Culture” show and co-hosts “Quick Start,” a news podcast released every weekday morning. Born and raised in Virginia, Tré now lives along the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he has built his career, often traveling to meet and interview fascinating cultural influencers and entertainers. After working with brands like TheBlaze and Independent Journal Review, Tré began his career at CBN News in 2018 and has a particular passion for bridging the chasm between the secular world and the church
More