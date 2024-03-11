'Holdovers' Star Da'Vine Joy Randolph Praises God on National TV in Oscars Speech

The Oscars — like many a Hollywood event — isn’t known for its celebration of God. But there was one star Sunday night who used her time on the main stage to praise the Lord.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won her first-ever Oscar prize for her supporting role in “The Holdovers,” a feel-good holiday movie that came out around Thanksgiving last year, began her acceptance speech by saying, “God is so good. God is so good.”

Randolph, 37, then spoke about her journey to acting.

“You know, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said. “I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theater department, there’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

The celebrity continued, “Thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and have been there for me. And who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here.”

The up-and-coming actor closed out her brief speech by telling the star-studded audience she prays the Lord gives her the opportunity to “do this more than once.”

In “The Holdovers,” Randolph portrays Mary Lamb, starring opposite Paul Giamatti, who portrays a curmudgeonly prep school professor in New England forced to stay on campus with a handful of students who had nowhere to go for Christmas break. Lamb, grieving the death of her son, also stays back with the cranky teacher to cook food for those who remained on campus during the holiday hiatus.

The film, set in the 1970s, was nominated for five Oscars.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about high-profile individuals taking steps toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.